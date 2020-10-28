Pregnant Sadie Robertson says Covid-19 diagnosis has been 'one of the most challenging things'

Stephanie Velez

Sadie said she is "just about fully recovered" from coronavirus(Photo: Instagram/Sadie Robertson)

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson recently shared the happy news that she's pregnant but it's still been a difficult time for the reality star and author after she came down with coronavirus.

"I'm not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things," she shared on Instagram. 

"I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I've definitely struggled through this one!"

Roberston married Christian Huff last November in a ceremony officiated by Pastor Louie Giglio. 

Earlier this month, when Robertson announced her pregnancy, she confirmed that the baby was "doing great" and had not been affected by her diagnosis. 

She's already been released from hospital and is "just about fully recovered" from coronavirus. 

"I've learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways," she said.

"I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I'm thankful I serve a Savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely."

She ended her message by expressing her support for others struggling with coronavirus.

"My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid," she said. 

