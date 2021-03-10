Prince Charles visits vaccination centre at Jesus House

Staff writer

(Photo: Reuters)

Prince Charles paid a visit to the vaccination centre at Jesus House, one of the UK's largest Black Majority Churches, on Tuesday.

He was welcomed to the church's pop-up NHS vaccination clinic by Pastor Agu Irukwu, who is also Executive Chairman of the Redeemed Christian Church of God UK.

During his visit to the north London church, Prince Charles heard from one nurse stationed there about her work handing out vaccines and told her, "I can imagine how exhausting it is."

Commenting on his visit, Pastor Irukwu said: "The church has a crucial role to play in eradicating this pandemic. We are privileged to be able to serve our community with the help and expertise of our volunteers.

"Thank you His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales for visiting our pop up vaccination centre today.

"Thankful for all the volunteers in Jesus House, your prayers and your actions are making a difference."

The Prince last visited Jesus House with the Duchess of Cornwall in 2007 to celebrate the community work of Black Majority Churches.

This time, he was unaccompanied but rejoined the Duchess later in the day to visit more vaccination hubs around London.

