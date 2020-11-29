Public singing is a 'reasonable balance', says Bishop of London

Staff writer

A Christmas service at Winchester Cathedral(Photo: Winchester Cathedral)

Government guidelines permitting public singing outdoors this Christmas "will bring comfort and joy to many", the Bishop of London has said. 

The Government has released more detailed guidance for places of worship over the Christmas period, confirming that outdoor carol concerts with congregational singing can go ahead, provided social distancing guidelines are observed.

Indoors, singing will still be limited to performers and choirs only.

"From 2nd December, you can attend places of worship in all tiers. The rules on who you can meet with whilst at places of worship will depend on your tier," the guidance reads.

"Between 23rd and 27th December, you may also attend a place of worship with members of your Christmas bubble. This applies in all tiers."

Churches normally enjoy higher than normal visitor numbers during Christmas, with the Church of England last year welcoming 5.7 million people to its Christmas and Advent services. 

Last week, the Archbishop of Canterbury said it was safe to go to church this Christmas and that he planned to do so, but added that there would be fewer people at services due to social distancing restrictions.

The Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, who chairs the Church of Engand's Covid Recovery Group, said that allowing congregations to sing together outside struck a "reasonable balance" with the need for safety.

She said that churches planning Christmas services should complete a risk assessment to make them as safe as possible for worshippers.

"Singing is a very special part of our worship, especially at Advent and Christmas, so I know that the announcement that we will be able to come together for public singing outdoors this Christmas will bring comfort and joy to many," she said.

"Advent and Christmas this year will not be the same as previous years but having outdoor congregational singing and indoor carol services with choirs is a reasonable balance and recognises our duty to protect and care for each other.

"Following news that the official number of people who have died and are Covid positive has reached almost 700 a day, we are mindful of the terrible toll this virus is taking in this country so I pray that our worship this Christmas will reflect the light and hope at the heart of the nativity story."

