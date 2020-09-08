Pure Flix co-founder David AR White announces split from wife

David AR White, the co-founder of Christian movie studio Pure Flix, has split from his wife Andrea Logan.

The veteran Christian actor, who starred in God's Not Dead, confirmed in a statement on Instagram that he had parted ways with his wife of 16 years.

The former couple have three children together.

"For some time we have wanted to share some personal family news. Andrea and I have made the most difficult decision to end our marriage," he said.

He said the "most difficult decision" to end their marriage had been made "years ago", and that it had been taken "after a great deal of prayer and counseling over many years".

He asked people to continue praying for his family.

"We would appreciate your encouragement and prayer and would request privacy in this matter," he said.

"Our priority is to continue to seek the Lord's guidance for our family, as we lovingly co-parent our three amazing children.

"We value your prayers for our family and grateful for your understanding."

Logan said: "Divorce is an unbearable grief and is being reminded of the death of a family dream every single day."

She added: "While the future is unknown, I have faith in God, and we stand on this: Jeremiah 29:11 'For I know the plans I have for you says the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you a future and hope.'"

White has been involved in a plethora of Christian movies, both as an actor and producer.

One of his latest projects is as producer of Redeeming Love, the big screen adaptation of the bestselling Francine Rivers novel due out in theaters in 2021.