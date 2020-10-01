Schools should cut ties with groups that promote 'harmful' gender stereotypes

Staff writer

The All About Me resource said gender identity "can best be understood as being a spectrum". It was withdrawn after The Christian Institute threatened legal action.

The Christian Institute is urging schools to cut ties with groups that promote radical ideas around gender identity.

It follows the introduction of new government guidance on the Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) curriculum telling schools that they "should not reinforce harmful stereotypes, for instance by suggesting that children might be a different gender based on their personality and interests or the clothes they prefer to wear".

The guidance adds that schools should not work with external organisations that create resources promoting such ideas. 

"Resources used in teaching about this topic must always be age-appropriate and evidence based," the guidance reads.

"Materials which suggest that non-conformity to gender stereotypes should be seen as synonymous with having a different gender identity should not be used and you should not work with external agencies or organisations that produce such material."

Welcoming the guidance, Christian Institute Deputy Director Ciarán Kelly said schools had "for too long" been "harangued" by LGBT lobby groups "to promote and adopt a mindset that pushes harmful gender stereotypes on unsuspecting children". 

"Radical trans ideology is being expelled from the classroom – and not before time," he said. 

Mr Kelly said the guidance from the Department for Education made it "clear that all such ties should now be cut, any associated materials consigned to the recycling bin and that parents have been given the green light to hold schools to account on this".

He said this should include story books that encourage children to think they have been 'born in the wrong body'. 

"But there's a wider point too," he continued.

"The guidance now explicitly acknowledges that teachers and pupils alike should be encouraged to hold and express a variety of views, and they should not have a particular position pressed upon them."

Earlier this year, Warwickshire County Council was forced to withdraw a controversial primary-age RSE programme that included graphic sexual images and covered self-stimulation while ignoring marriage, despite not being classed as a sex education resource. 

The programme erroneously taught that gender identity "can be best understood as being a spectrum" and "transgender children have the right to use whichever toilet or changing room they feel most comfortable using".

The programme was pulled after The Christian Institute threatened legal action. 

Most Read

  1. ravi-zacharias

    RZIM launches investigation into Ravi Zacharias sexual harassment claims

  2. donald-trump

    Most evangelicals ready to vote for Trump

  3. cuties

    Netflix film 'Cuties' is 'criminal' and should be banned, says Christian group

  4. mission-aviation-fellowship

    2,500 Bibles sent to remote tribe that once killed missionaries

  5. coronavirus

    Francis Chan cautions Church over coronavirus divisions

  6. samuel-chu

    Hong Kong churches called to stand up for democracy as Beijing tightens its grip

  7. japan-airlines

    Japan Airlines to replace 'ladies and gentlemen' with gender neutral greetings

More News

  1. all-about-me

    Schools should cut ties with groups that promote 'harmful' gender stereotypes - Christian Institute

  2. uighur-muslims

    Christian Solidarity Worldwide challenges Marks & Spencer over Uighur slave labour

  3. samuel-chu

    Hong Kong churches called to stand up for democracy as Beijing tightens its grip

  4. cuties

    Netflix film 'Cuties' is 'criminal' and should be banned, says Christian group

  5. dr-francis-collins

    Christian scientist Dr Francis Collins laments divisions over face masks and vaccines

  6. japan-airlines

    Japan Airlines to replace 'ladies and gentlemen' with gender neutral greetings