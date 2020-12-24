Sexual misconduct allegations against Ravi Zacharias appear 'to be true' - RZIM

Allegations of sexual misconduct against late apologist Ravi Zacharias appear "to be true", the board of RZIM, the ministry he founded, has admitted.

In a statement on Tuesday, RZIM said that although the final report into the investigation is not due to be completed until January or February, the board members "felt we needed to share" the progress so far.

They said they were "heartbroken" and "devastated" by the preliminary findings.

"Sadly, the interim investigation update indicates this assessment of Ravi's behavior to be true—that he did indeed engage in sexual misconduct," they said.

"This misconduct is deeply troubling and wholly inconsistent with the man Ravi Zacharias presented both publicly and privately to so many over more than four decades of public ministry.

"We are heartbroken at learning this but feel it necessary to be transparent and to inform our staff, donors, and supporters at this time, even while the investigation continues. We will speak more comprehensively to all concerned after the completion of the investigation.

"We are devastated for those who have suffered from Ravi's misconduct and for the pain that they are enduring. They have asked for confidentiality and anonymity, and both we and the investigators are committed to honoring their wishes."

Zacharias died from cancer in May this year. Soon after his death, allegations of sexual misconduct against him resurfaced.

A report by Christianity Today magazine in the US contained the disturbing accounts of several former massage therapists at two day spas co-owned by Zacharias in Atlanta, Georgia.

They claimed that Zacharias often came for private treatments during which he would expose himself, mast urbate, ask them for sex and request explicit photos.

Canadian woman Lori Anne Thompson also repeated previous claims against Zacharias that she first made against him in 2017. The Roys Report claimed that Zacharias had initiated an illicit relationship with her and then threatened to commit suicide when she told him she was going to tell her husband.

In light of the accusations, RZIM launched an investigation overseen by Miller & Martin PLLC.

The latest statement comes days after a number of RZIM associates denounced the ministry's handling of the scandal.

In an open letter, RZIM Innovation and Ministry Partner Specialist Carson Weitnauer said Zacharias had gone from being "the greatest apologist" to the "greatest fraud", and called RZIM's handling of the allegations "a catastrophic betrayal".

"We have been badly misled by our secretive board and senior leaders. If the damage to our witness can be repaired at all, it will take a humiliating acknowledgment of our complicity and shame, as well as earnest and sacrificial repentance," he said.

RZIM apologist Max Baker-Hytch also sent two letters to RZIM criticising their handling of the scandals.

In Tuesday's statement, the RZIM board asked for "continued patience as we complete a lengthy process of investigating serious allegations".

"In the meantime, we share your compassion for any victims of this conduct, and we appreciate your prayers for them and also for Ravi's family who have been devastated by this information," it said.

"As ever, the Lord remains our principal hope for healing and restoration."