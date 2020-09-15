SNP will lose support from people of faith if it embraces assisted suicide, says councillor

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash)

The SNP has been warned that it stands to lose party members of faith if it supports calls to legalise assisted suicide. 

Councillor Chris McEleny told The National that backing assisted suicide was "simply not compatible to the faith based belief systems of many people in Scotland".

McEleny, a Catholic, continued that it would be wrong for the party to take positions on "profound matters of conscience such as euthanasia". 

"Therefore to adopt a party policy position that is incongruous to the beliefs of many party voters would make continued membership of the party not compatible with their faith," he said. 

His comments follow the call this week from Josh Aaron-Mennie, a member of the SNP's National Executive Committee, for a change to the law.

Aaron-Mennie plans to bring forward a motion on assisted suicide to the party's annual conference in October after watching his grandmother suffer at the end of her life.

He said the experience was "unbearable" and that she had been "denied dignity". 

The Scottish Daily Record reports that End of Life Choices, a cross-party group of MSPs, is preparing for a third push in Holyrood to legalise assisted suicide. 

Most Read

  1. i-love-jk-rowling

    'I love JK Rowling' billboard gets covered over less than 24 hours after it went up

  2. the-eternal-wall-of-answered-prayer

    Massive prayer monument near Birmingham gets the green light

  3. pastor-george-moushi

    'God didn't leave us,' says pastor who chose to stay in war-torn Syria

  4. dr-lisa-cameron

    SNP must allow members to disagree on abortion and transgender ideology - Catholic Church

  5. school

    Parents seek judicial review over controversial relationships and sex education classes

  6. rehman-chishti

    Rehman Chishti resigns as freedom of religion special envoy over PM's Brext plans

  7. the-trussell-trust

    Demand for emergency food handouts set to soar during pandemic

More News

  1. pastor-josh-williamson

    Councillor says pastor who criticised gay Pride event should be deported

  2. tedxlondon

    TEDxLondon replaces 'women' with 'womxn'

  3. eritrea

    27 Christians released from prison in Eritrea

  4. teenager

    Teens may go to church with their parents but religion is less important to them - study

  5. holyrood

    MSPs reject bid to halt controversial hate crime Bill

  6. azadi-tower-tehran-iran

    Iranian Christian forced into exile