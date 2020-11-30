Starbucks denies firing Christian employee who refused to wear Pride T-shirt

Jennifer Lee

(Photo: Unsplash)

Starbucks has denied the claims of a Christian woman who says she was fired after refusing to wear a Pride T-shirt at work because of her religious beliefs.

Betsy Fresse claims that the Starbucks outlet where she worked in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, assured her in June 2019 that she would not have to wear the T-shirt. 

Despite the assurances, she says she was dismissed a month later from her job after being told by the coffee chain that "her comportment was not in compliance with Starbucks' core values."

According to New York Post, a 'notice of separation' from Starbucks that was cited in the filing states that Fresse was fired for violating the company's core values.

Fresse claims she was unlawfully discriminated against and is seeking damages, legal fees, backpay and an injunction preventing Starbucks from "failing to accommodate the sincerely held religious beliefs" of employees.

Starbucks has denied any wrongdoing.

"We are very aware of the claims by Mrs. Fresse, which are without merit and we are fully prepared to present our case in court," a spokesman told the New York Post.

"Specific to our dress code, other than our green apron, no part of our dress code requires partners to wear any approved items that they have not personally selected."

Most Read

  1. jesus-house

    First century house may have been childhood home of Jesus, says archaeologist

  2. kim-jong-un

    Pastor facing charges for launching balloons with Bibles into North Korea

  3. sigi-central-sulawesi

    Christians brutally slain in suspected terrorist attack

  4. starbucks

    Starbucks denies firing Christian employee who refused to wear Pride T-shirt

  5. living-in-love-and-faith

    Should evangelicals engage with Living in Love and Faith?

  6. rev-alex-clare-young

    Evangelical Christian reported to police for hate crime over Living in Love and Faith comments

  7. church

    Police raid church, halt service in middle of online broadcast amid Covid lockdown

More News

  1. church

    Police apologise for 'distress' caused to pastor wrongly charged over legal church broadcast

  2. rev-alex-clare-young

    Evangelical minister reported to police for hate crime over Living in Love and Faith comments

  3. earth

    Let the Archbishop rest! Why we have to learn the lessons of lockdown

  4. o-come-o-come-emmanuel

    A lamentation at Advent after a year of coronavirus

  5. old-people

    What can we do to support the vulnerable in a Christmas overshadowed by Covid?

  6. church-service

    Survey reveals increasing support for defying church coronavirus restrictions