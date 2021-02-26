Study highlights importance of safeguarding in international Christian mission work

A new study has highlighted key areas for improvement in safeguarding young people in international Christian work.

The study by the University of Chester and independent safeguarding charity Thirtyone:eight found "plenty of evidence of good practice" in overseas Christian mission work, but also distinct differences between policy and processes versus the "challenging reality of implementing these in practices on the ground".

The study was based on a survey of representatives from 39 organisations and agencies working in an international context.

Over two thirds (69%) had a written child safeguarding policy that included a section for those going overseas who would be contacting children and young people.

Around three quarters (74%) said they provided ongoing child safeguarding support when individuals were overseas, and the majority (86%) said they prepared individuals to address child safeguarding concerns that could arise overseas.

Nearly half (44%) of individuals surveyed said they had undergone recruitment processes, while just under a third (31%) said they were provided with child safeguarding training.

Close to half (47%) felt the organisation helped them to prepare for any child safeguarding concerns that could arise.

However, a significant minority (42%) said they had encountered child safeguarding issues that they had not been prepared for.

The report recommends that international Christian mission agencies take steps to ensure the safe recruitment of all people they are sending, and make "cultural competence" in safeguarding and child protection a part of individual preparation for international Christian work, including when and how to report concerns. Other recommendations include giving overseas workers the opportunity to debrief on their experiences.

The University of Chester's Dr Lisa Oakley and Professor Moira Lafferty, who conducted the study, said: "It is pleasing to see positive examples of good practice in the data, and it is important that we continue to work together to address areas that the research identified as needing further consideration.

"With little previous research in this area, we hope the findings will enable the further development of safeguarding policy in international Christian work and provide a foundation for organisations to work together to develop best practice."

Claudia Bell, Head of Learning and Influence at Thirtyone:eight said: "At Thirtyone:eight we are passionate about supporting all those working with vulnerable people.

"The international Christian context is both a unique and challenging situation.

"Through this report we give some clear recommendations which we hope will be a valuable resource for anyone preparing to travel abroad to work with children, and for the organisations and agencies that send and support them."

Commenting on the findings, Sarah Champion MP, Chair of the International Development Select Committee, said: "The recommendations that this research have produced should be considered by all organisations who are engaged in international work with children and young people, whether this is short or longer term."