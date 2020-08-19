Trump says he spoke to God about state of the economy

Donald Trump says he prayed to God about the state of the US economy during the pandemic.

According to the US President, God gave him a favorable response by telling him that Trump would rebuild "the greatest economy in the history of the world" again.

Trump, who is fighting for re-election in November, also revealed that God was "testing" him during the pandemic.

He made the comments at a rally in Mankato, Minnesota, where he boasted to the crowd about his economic performance in office and told them that he was going to "do it again" after his conversation with God.

"What we have achieved together and what we're doing together is nothing short of an economic miracle and now we're doing it again," Trump said.

"We built the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again.

"You know what that is? That's right. That's God testing me. He said: 'You know, you did it once.' And I said: 'Did I do a great job, God? I'm the only one who could do it.'

"He said, 'That you shouldn't say. Now we're going to have you do it again.' I said, 'OK. I agree. You got me.'

"But I did it once. And now I'm doing it again. And you see the kind of numbers that we're putting up. They're unbelievable. Best job numbers ever. Three months, more jobs in the last three months than ever before."

Data from the Labor Department showed better than expected employment figures for July, with 1.76 million jobs added to the US economy, bringing the unemployment rate to 10.2%.

At another rally this week in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Trump said his administration moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognized the city as Israel's capital to please evangelicals.

"We moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem," he told supporters. "That's for the evangelicals.

"You know what's amazing with that? The evangelicals are more excited about that than the Jewish people. And the Golan Heights, do not forget the Golan Heights."