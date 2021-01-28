Video conferencing is no substitute for meeting in person, say Christian event organisers

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash)

The pandemic is making it harder for Christian organisations to stay connected to people, a survey by the Christian Conference Trust (CCT) has found. 

The poll of 161 event organisers underlined the importance of personal contact, and revealed that many are keen to get back to some kind of in-person meeting.

Most of the churches and Christian organisations surveyed (92%) said they had lost connection with some of their people after not being able to meet face-to-face for much of the past year. 

Over three-quarters (83%) said their ministry had become more difficult without face-to-face contact. 

The vast majority of respondents (91%) also felt that video conferencing could not replace face-to-face contact in the long term. 

Despite many Christian gatherings for 2021 continuing to take place online only, nearly all event organisers (98%) said they were still planning to have face-to-face conferences in the future.

CCT Chief Executive, John Heasman said: "There has never been a more important time to reconnect in person.

"Video conferencing helped us all through 2020 but it will never replace the closeness of community felt by going away for a weekend conference together."

