Violence and harassment against women 'ignored for far too long' - Welby

Staff writer

Sarah Everard, 33, the victim of a horrific kidnap and murder.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called for "urgent repentance" and "resolute action" from men in the wake of Sarah Everard's tragic murder.

The 33-year-old's death has sparked an outpouring of grief across the nation, and inspired many women to share their stories of violence and harassment by men. 

In a statement, Archbishop Justin Welby said he was "heartbroken" for the friends and family of Everard, who disappeared from a street in the Clapham area of south London.

Her body was found in Kent woodland on Wednesday, with police charging serving Met officer Wayne Couzens with her murder on Friday. 

The Archbishop said he was praying for all those who knew Everard, that they would "know the suffering God alongside them in this unimaginable pain". 

The Archbishop went on to condemn the sin of male violence and abuse, as he called for repentance and action. 

"Testimony after testimony from women over recent days have shown us something we have known and ignored for far too long: the profound impact of the sin of male violence, intimidation, harassment, sexism and abuse carried out against women," he said. 

"It is these sins - and the culture that perpetuates and condones them - that need our urgent repentance, our fervent prayer, and our resolute action as men." 

Most Read

  1. lgbt

    Pastors should not be prosecuted for helping people with unwanted same-sex attraction - Christian Institute

  2. john-polkinghorne

    Distinguished Christian scientist John Polkinghorne dies aged 90

  3. luis-palau

    Much-loved evangelist Luis Palau dies aged 86

  4. rzim

    Change of mission for RZIM after Ravi Zacharias abuse report

  5. woman

    After Sarah Everard's tragic murder, the Church must speak and act

  6. nicola-sturgeon

    Christians challenge Scottish Government over ban on communal worship during lockdown

  7. luis-palau

    Luis Palau: a life well-lived

More News

  1. church

    An Easter egg from the government won't roll away months of unfair treatment of Scottish Christians

  2. compassion-uk

    Women hard-hit by the pandemic find resilience in their unshakeable faith

  3. elaine-storkey

    Is the Bible a patriarchal document?

  4. bible

    It's not enough to believe God exists

  5. st-albans-cathedral

    The Pope's visit to Iraq underlines why martyrs still matter

  6. clouds

    What if suffering is God's secret weapon?