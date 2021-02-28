Watch the WEA Secretary General's inauguration ceremony

Staff writer

Dr Thomas Schirrmacher receiving a Bible and globe from outgoing Secretary General Bishop Efraim Tendero

Dr Thomas Schirrmacher has been inaugurated as the new Secretary General of the World Evangelical Alliance. 

The online ceremony was held in Bonn, with WEA members watching online from around the world. 

Special guests included outgoing Secretary General Bishop Efraim Tendero, Member Emeritus of the WEA's International Council John Langlois, Chairman of the WEA International Council Rev Dr Goodwill Shana, WEA Theological Commission Executive Director and Redcliffe College Principal Dr Rosalee Velloso-Ewell, and Lausanne Movement CEO Dr Michael Oh. 

The ceremony included prayers and blessings from around the world, and the presentation of a globe and a Bible symbolizing the heart of God for the world and the Word of God as a guide for Dr Schirrmacher's leadership of the WEA.

The ceremony can be watched in full here: 

Most Read

  1. ravi-zacharias

    'Tough questions' for 'charisma cult' after Ravi Zacharias scandal

  2. cross

    Christians forced to eat pages of the Bible during horrific knife attack

  3. hasbro

    Hasbro provokes backlash after making Mr Potato Head gender neutral

  4. richard-page

    Christian magistrate loses appeal against sacking over traditional view of the family

  5. bible

    Do we need to change the Gospel to speak to today's world?

  6. Lessons in faith from Michael Faraday, the brilliant Christian scientist who rose from poverty and obscurity

  7. racism

    Church of England facing 'existential crisis' unless it acts on racism

More News

  1. michael-faraday

    Lessons in faith from Michael Faraday, the brilliant Christian scientist who rose from poverty and obscurity

  2. bible

    Do we need to change the Gospel to speak to today's world?

  3. ravi-zacharias

    'Tough questions' for 'charisma cult' after Ravi Zacharias scandal

  4. journey-trek

    How we can make the most of Lent

  5. pub

    £10,000 fine for church gathering in pub car park

  6. gay

    Number of Americans identifying as LGBT reaches all time high